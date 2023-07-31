West Seattle, Washington

31 Monday

62℉

Learn photography or carpentry, go paddling, meditate, more for your West Seattle Monday

July 31, 2023 10:44 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

Thanks to John Skerratt for the photo of canoes that landed on Alki Sunday for the Paddle to Muckleshoot journey (WSB coverage here) and remain there while canoe families share a week of protocol at the Muckleshoot Community Center in Auburn. Here in West Seattle, highlights for today/tonight include:

LOW-LOW TIDE: It was out to -3.1 feet at 10:20 am, so it’s still way out right now (and even lower the next two days – here’s the chart).

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-7 pm. Today’s scheduled pools in West Seattle: EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

COLMAN POOL OPEN: This outdoor salt-water pool at Lincoln Park is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

LEARN TO PHOTOGRAPH ISS SOLAR TRANSITS: West Seattleite Kevin Freitas‘s free 2:30 pm event for interested photographers has moved to Magnolia because the International Space Station‘s path moved, but you’re still invited – info including location map is in our calendar listing.

LEARN BASIC CARPENTRY SKILLS: Skillshare event at The Heron’s Nest, 4 pm – more info in our calendar listing. (4818 Puget Way SW)

COMMUNITY PADDLE: Monday nights all summer long, get out on the water with Alki Kayak Tours, 6 pm. (1660 Harbor SW).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic continues at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Here are three Monday night options for trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "Learn photography or carpentry, go paddling, meditate, more for your West Seattle Monday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.