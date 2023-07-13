HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest Eve + Art Walk

In the heart of The Junction, the streets are now closed for West Seattle Summer Fest setup:

Until post-festival breakdown/cleanup is over late Sunday/early Monday, California is closed between Genesee and Oregon (main stage through Saturday night, Farmers’ Market on Sunday) and between Oregon and Edmunds, while SW Alaska is closed between 42nd and 44th. (Find bus reroute info here.)

Tonight while setup is under way, it’s Summer Fest Eve, a chance to walk in the street and enjoy bonus features such as street performers, chalk art, and a dance “flash mob” around 7:15 pm. Plus, many businesses are open for the July West Seattle Art Walk – find tonight’s list, and artist previews, here (two special Art of Music performances too!).

Art Walk, of course, stretches beyond The Junction. You’ll also find venues to the north and south, especially in Morgan Junction and Admiral. In the latter, West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) is featuring art and music tonight – the former with Dan Jacobs (below right), the latter with Michael Pearsall (below left):

Lots more coverage to come!