HAPPENING NOW: Parks hosting off-leash-area pop-up at Junction Plaza Park, extending online survey

That’s the tent to look for in Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) until 2 pm today if you have questions about Seattle Parks‘ list of potential future off-leash-area sites, including two in West Seattle, and/or want to offer your opinion. Easels include closeup looks at the two options in West Seattle – one south of West Seattle Stadium:

And one in Lincoln Park:

The Parks reps at the pop-up told us the online survey will be extended into mid-August – and that update will appear online this week (right now, the survey page – linked from this page – still says it closes July 31st).