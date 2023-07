As noted in our daily preview list, outrigger-canoe paddlers from around the region are at Alki Beach today for the annual “Da Grind” races, hosted by the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club.

About 50 canoes were registered to participate. The short-course race started at 9 am and the long-course (12 miles) waves are scheduled to start around 10:30. The event ends with an award ceremony around 3:30 pm. More photos later!