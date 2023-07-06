GIVING: Kids help kids with West Seattle parade-route popsicle sales

Proud dad David Chang shares this story of Fourth of July giving and gratitude:

We want to thank our community for overwhelming support during the 4th of July parade.

With your help, Sophia Chang, Mallory Browne, both 8 years old, and Gavin Chang, 11 years old (Sophia’s cousin visiting from Cherry Hill, NJ), were able to sell over 270 watermelon popsicles.

As planned, the proceeds were delivered to Seattle Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, totaling $266.48.

Mr. Dondi Cupp, Senior VP, Chief Development Officer, graciously accepted the donation from our West Seattle community to help those in need of medical care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.