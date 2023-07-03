FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle Kids’ Parade tomorrow! What to know before you go

(WSB file photo)

The peninsula’s biggest holiday event starts at 10 am tomorrow – the West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade! This afternoon we have some final words from organizer Megan Erb for everyone planning on participating or watching:

Tomorrow is the West Seattle 4th of July Kids Parade that heads through the North Admiral neighborhood and ends up at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Here’s a few things to know if you’re planning on attending.

The kids are the parade! Dress up in your favorite 4th of July duds, decorate your bike, scooter, wagon, stroller, and yourself and join the fun! Or you can grab a chair and a flag and watch all the cuteness walk by. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 44th Ave. SW and Sunset Ave. [map] with a welcome speech by parade organizer Megan Erb, the singing of the National Anthem by Mode Music, and the parade countdown! There is a bunch of 4th of July swag that will also be handed out by Red Level sponsors of the parade: Neighborhood Naturopathic, Westside School, Holy Rosary School, and South Seattle Cooperative Preschool. Make your way to the start of the parade for pinwheels, flags, necklaces, and more!

If you’re heading to the fun at Hamilton Viewpoint Park, please note you will not be able to park at the parking lot. It’ll be blocked off for the safety of the paradegoers. SPD will be on hand to help keep everyone safe. Two food trucks, Lil’ J’s Super Dawgs and Homebites, will be there, and West Seattle Grounds will have a cold-brew coffee cart with pastries.

Several sponsors will have table activities for kiddos at the park, including Neighborhood Naturopathic, Holy Rosary School, South Seattle Cooperative Preschool, Outer Space Seattle, Sensa Play, Mathnasium, Mode Music, and the Admiral Neighborhood Association. The event isn’t possible without these sponsors and others, including West Seattle Blog, Potter Construction, Fit4Mom West Seattle, South Seattle Crossfit, West Seattle Food Bank, and Westside School.

Potato-sack races will kick off shortly after 11 for kids of all ages – including adults. The event ends at noon. For questions, please contact Megan Erb at meganerb@hotmail.com.