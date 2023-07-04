West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

57℉

FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle info for today/tonight

July 4, 2023 6:07 am
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(Alki Point Lighthouse, a U.S. Coast Guard facility, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

The holiday is here! As usual, we’ve assembled a list of potentially helpful information:

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION

Metro busesSunday schedules with extra late-night service
Water Taxi – West Seattle route on Sunday schedule; Vashon route not running
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth on weekend/holiday schedule
Sound Transit – Here’s the holiday plan
ParkingNo charge for street parking in neighborhoods where the city charges for it
Traffic cameras – Here’s the citywide map; here’s our West Seattle-relevant page

WHAT’S HAPPENING/NOT HAPPENING

West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade – Starts at 10 am – newest info here. (44th/Sunset)

Art on the Corner – Starting at 8:30 am, artist Bonnie Bennedsen sells her work at 39th/Holden to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

Avalon Glassworks’ Art-Glass Seconds Sale – 10 am-2 pm, info here. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

Summer’s lowest tide – Out to -4.0 feet at 12:11 pm; see when and where to find Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists, here.

Barbecue at the beach – Chef Gino from TheHomeSkillit.com will be grilling, with live music, 1-10 pm near the Alki Bathhouse. (60th/Alki)

C & P Coffee 20th Anniversary Party – 3 pm, celebrate community and coffee! (5612 California SW)

WHAT’S OPEN/CLOSED

AquaticsHighland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm), E.C. Hughes and Lincoln Park wading pools (12 pm-7 pm), and Colman Pool (12 pm-7 pm) are all open today.

Other Seattle Parks facilities – here’s the closed/open list

Seattle Public Library – All locations closed

Businesses – We don’t have a full formal list but have heard from a few – Youngstown Coffee (6030 California) wants you to know they’re open 8 am-2 pm; Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is closed. … (added) Freshy’s is open, 7 am-7 pm (2735 California) … Any other biznotes? Comment below or text us (206-293-6302)!

Post Offices and banks – closed

FIREWORKS

Please don’t DIY. It’s warm, it’s dry, fires start easily – last night in the span of just two hours in West Seattle, SFD was dispatched to half a dozen grass/tree fires. Watch the Lake Union Seafair Summer Fourth fireworks at 10:20 pm instead, either from a north-facing West Seattle spot that’ll get you a good view, or by going there, OR via live video. … No Three Tree Point fireworks again this year … Across the water: Vashon Island‘s fireworks show returns, over Quartermaster Harbor.

LOST/FOUND PET?

Furry friends may bolt on the Fourth if fireworks spook them. If you need it, WSB has the only all-West Seattle lost/found-pets page – email or text info/pic (with your contact #), westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302.

Share This

15 Replies to "FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle info for today/tonight"

  • Kevin July 4, 2023 (7:36 am)
    Reply

    Happy 4th of July, West Seattle! Enjoy the day in our beautiful community and spend some time with those you love. Please be safe & smart and show kindness to your neighbors. Remember to think carefully before you say or do anything today! Kevin

  • Mike July 4, 2023 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    Can you see any of the fireworks on Vashon or lake union from up high in gatewood?

    • WSB July 4, 2023 (9:00 am)
      Reply

      Depends on how high up. One year I tried watching the Lake Union fireworks from Myrtle Reservoir Park (highest point in the city) but it was quite distant and that’s been so long, trees might now be blocking what was at the time a view corridor. Here at HQ just south of Gatewood in Upper Fauntleroy, one year, also long ago, I caught a glimpse of the Vashon fireworks but again, distant … Arbor Heights more likely.

  • Nicole July 4, 2023 (8:12 am)
    Reply

    • WSB July 4, 2023 (8:55 am)
      Reply

      Hi, Amber has emailed us, so we’ve added to the list above. Thank you.

  • Craving milkshake July 4, 2023 (9:26 am)
    Reply

    Any chance you think Luna Park Cafe is open? Tried calling but is auto message. 

  • Laura July 4, 2023 (9:40 am)
    Reply

    Do we know what grocery stores are open/closed? Figured Safeway/QFC would be open but wasn’t sure about the rest. Thanks!

    • WSB July 4, 2023 (10:47 am)
      Reply

      No closures.

  • Gill & Alex July 4, 2023 (11:00 am)
    Reply

    Luna Park Cafe. Says “OPEN” on the internet.

  • Lori July 4, 2023 (1:24 pm)
    Reply

    Anyone know if Cactus is open? Not getting an answer by phone and no mention on their website/FB.

  • Falcon July 4, 2023 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    Can you see the Bellevue fireworks from West Crest? Probably not the Lake Union fireworks though, right?

  • Brian R July 4, 2023 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    Just walked through the Junction- looks like Maharaja, Starbucks, Bang Bar, Puerto Vallarta, and Great American are all open right now, I didn’t inquire as to closing times though.

  • Brian R July 4, 2023 (5:25 pm)
    Reply

    And Puerto Vallarta

  • Brian R July 4, 2023 (5:31 pm)
    Reply

    Lula is also open

  • Dan July 4, 2023 (9:01 pm)
    Reply

    Does anyone know if you can see the Lake Union fireworks from the High Point neighborhood ? There is a place called Viewpoint Park that has a view of downtown but not sure if Lake Union.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.