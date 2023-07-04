FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle info for today/tonight

(Alki Point Lighthouse, a U.S. Coast Guard facility, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

The holiday is here! As usual, we’ve assembled a list of potentially helpful information:

TRANSIT/TRANSPORTATION

Metro buses – Sunday schedules with extra late-night service

Water Taxi – West Seattle route on Sunday schedule; Vashon route not running

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth on weekend/holiday schedule

Sound Transit – Here’s the holiday plan

Parking – No charge for street parking in neighborhoods where the city charges for it

Traffic cameras – Here’s the citywide map; here’s our West Seattle-relevant page

WHAT’S HAPPENING/NOT HAPPENING

West Seattle Fourth of July Kids’ Parade – Starts at 10 am – newest info here. (44th/Sunset)

Art on the Corner – Starting at 8:30 am, artist Bonnie Bennedsen sells her work at 39th/Holden to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank.

Avalon Glassworks’ Art-Glass Seconds Sale – 10 am-2 pm, info here. (2914 SW Avalon Way)

Summer’s lowest tide – Out to -4.0 feet at 12:11 pm; see when and where to find Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists, here.

Barbecue at the beach – Chef Gino from TheHomeSkillit.com will be grilling, with live music, 1-10 pm near the Alki Bathhouse. (60th/Alki)

C & P Coffee 20th Anniversary Party – 3 pm, celebrate community and coffee! (5612 California SW)

WHAT’S OPEN/CLOSED

Aquatics – Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm), E.C. Hughes and Lincoln Park wading pools (12 pm-7 pm), and Colman Pool (12 pm-7 pm) are all open today.

Other Seattle Parks facilities – here’s the closed/open list

Seattle Public Library – All locations closed

Businesses – We don’t have a full formal list but have heard from a few – Youngstown Coffee (6030 California) wants you to know they’re open 8 am-2 pm; Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is closed. … (added) Freshy’s is open, 7 am-7 pm (2735 California) … Any other biznotes? Comment below or text us (206-293-6302)!

Post Offices and banks – closed

FIREWORKS

Please don’t DIY. It’s warm, it’s dry, fires start easily – last night in the span of just two hours in West Seattle, SFD was dispatched to half a dozen grass/tree fires. Watch the Lake Union Seafair Summer Fourth fireworks at 10:20 pm instead, either from a north-facing West Seattle spot that’ll get you a good view, or by going there, OR via live video. … No Three Tree Point fireworks again this year … Across the water: Vashon Island‘s fireworks show returns, over Quartermaster Harbor.

LOST/FOUND PET?

Furry friends may bolt on the Fourth if fireworks spook them. If you need it, WSB has the only all-West Seattle lost/found-pets page – email or text info/pic (with your contact #), westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302.