FOLLOWUP: New home for Carrot, the lost penguin

Back in mid-May, we published Shelby‘s photos and story about a little lost stuffed penguin that turned up in Metropolitan Market in Admiral. The ultimate hope was that somebody in Carrot‘s human family would hear about the penguin’s whereabouts and come rescue it. Shelby says that didn’t happen – but as of this week, Carrot has found a new home:

As promised, here is an update on Carrot. He joined his foster family (this week) and it is going well. This is Carrot and his new brother, Ice Cream, hanging out. Ice Cream had been staying with us so that I could perform some minor surgery to repair a hole, so he was able to tell Carrot all about D, who is 9 and very kind-hearted, and the rest of the family. Carrot really wanted to be with a child again, and I think he looks pretty happy now. He’s getting lots of hugs and snuggles and has been learning to play Kirby on the Switch. Life does not always take you where you wanted to go, but sometimes the new place is pretty good, too, and you can be loved and find happiness again. Thank you to everyone in the WSB-sphere for your good wishes!