FOLLOWUP: Alki, Harbor, West Marginal, 7 other Seattle streets designated ‘racing zones’ by City Council, first step toward possible enforcement cameras

July 25, 2023 5:07 pm
In an 8-1 vote this afternoon, Seattle City Councilmembers passed the bill that could give the green light to speed-enforcement cameras in so-called “restricted racing zones.” The bill designates 10 streets around Seattle as racing zones – including Alki Avenue, Harbor Avenue, and West Marginal Way SW in West Seattle; we first reported on the proposal more than a month ago. The state Legislature gave cities the power to make these designations. But it doesn’t automatically mean these streets or any/all of the other seven will get cameras – it’s up to SDOT to make a plan, and ultimately up to the mayor to figure out how camera installation would be funded. Nonetheless, especially in the aftermath of the July 16th Alki driver-rescued-from-water crash, the local residents who’ve been pushing for more safety action see this move as hopeful. Steve Pumphrey, an organizer of the Alki-Harbor neighborhood group, says they had seven people speaking in favor of the proposal at this afternoon’s council meeting. They are also continuing to advocate for more traffic-calming measures such as additional speed humps along Alki and Harbor.

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Alki, Harbor, West Marginal, 7 other Seattle streets designated 'racing zones' by City Council, first step toward possible enforcement cameras"

  • Josh July 25, 2023 (5:20 pm)
    I am struggling to find the voting roll for this measure. Do you know who the lone “no” vote was?

    • WSB July 25, 2023 (5:48 pm)
      Councilmember Sawant.

  • Pauline July 25, 2023 (5:34 pm)
    Already can’t deal with 25 mph lol. Well many people gonna get tickets for blocking intersection heading to George Town. Guess that’s good lol. I hope they can make speed signs visible in these areas or some intersections with green arrow lights (Avalon and 35th toward Starbucks; camera is there and SW Orchard and Delridge Intersection) lol 

  • Fast track bumps for slow/safe solution July 25, 2023 (5:35 pm)
    This vote seems a step forward. Would love to see speed bumps fast-tracked along Alki as a key part of the solution. Could be a parting gift of out-going council for improved safety?  Not sure they could cut through redtape? Also unsure of the impact bumps would have on trucks on West Marginal way so they may not be feasible there?

  • julio July 25, 2023 (5:49 pm)
    1984 anyone?

