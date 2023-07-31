FOLLOWUP: After Paddle to Muckleshoot landing on Alki, canoes departing

While the canoe families who arrived at Alki on the Journey to Muckleshoot have moved on to the host tribe’s community center for a week of around-the-clock protocol, most if not all of the canoes are heading home. Alki photographer David Hutchinson sent these three images, reporting, “When I checked around 11:30 AM today, there were still 34 tribal canoes on Alki Beach. They were in the process of leaving, with some being carried down the beach to the water and others being loaded onto boat trailers along Alki Ave.”

Some are/were paddled to Don Armeni Boat Ramp to be placed onto trailers there, as shown in one photo from our Sunday coverage. Next year’s Canoe Journey is the Paddle to Suquamish, to be hosted by the Suquamish Tribe on the North Kitsap Peninsula (this year’s second-to-last stop).