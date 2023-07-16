Final day of West Seattle Summer Fest, Farmers’ Market temporary location change, ‘Little STP Ride,’ more for your Sunday

West Seattle Summer Fest has one more day in the heart of The Junction!

Throughout today, we will again in The Junction reporting live from the Info Booth (here’s our Day 1 coverage; Day 2 part 1 here; Day 2 part 2 here). Today’s festival basics:

Festival hours today: 10 am-5 pm

Booths/vendors: 10 am-5 pm

Sidewalk Sale: Outside year-round Junction merchants’ shops

Music: Only one stage today, in Junction Plaza Park, 42nd/Alaska, 11 am-4 pm; the main stqge is replaced by the Farmers’ Market (sebe

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free activities plus inflatables that are accessible for a fee – $5 to use one, $20 all-day pass)

Food/drink: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars, many with sidewalk/street cafés, and also some local booths throughout the festival zone)

Info Booth: In the heart of Walk-All-Ways. Find Summer Fest merch here and at a tent on California north of Oregon.

See you in The Junction!

RELOCATED WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the usual hours, but not the usual location – today the market is NORTH of SW Oregon on California, offering summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

Also happening today/tonight:

‘LITTLE STP RIDE’: Unique way to get to Summer Fest and/or just enjoy being out on your bicycle. West Seattle Bike Connections leads a ride from Seattle (Street) to Portland (Street) on California SW, then doubling part of the way back, to The Junction. Register online first and meet at 9:15 am at Hamilton Viewpoint Park – details in our calendar listing.

FOOD DRIVE: Help Alki UCC collect food for kids, 11 am-3 pm as previewed here. (6115 SW Hinds)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is back open, noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Another chance for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: David Johnson performs 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COMEDY IN THE JUNCTION: At ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!