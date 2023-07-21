FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy dock out of service because of electrical problem

(Added: WSB photos)

12:01 PM: Thanks for the tip. The Fauntleroy ferry dock is full and the offloading/loading of M/V Kittitas is delayed because of a problem with the apron, according to what we’re told at the dock. Terminal workers tell us it’s being worked on. Updates to come.

12:05 PM: To be more specific, we’re told it’s a power problem with the apron. It’s just been announced at the dock that an electrician has arrived but they don’t have an ETA for how soon this will be fixed.

12:16 PM: The Kittitas has left Fauntleroy headed back to Vashon since there’s no ETA, and cars waiting at Fauntleroy are being allowed to turn around and leave the dock.

12:21 PM: WSF has finally officially issued a bulletin about this, saying only, “The Fauntleroy Terminal in west Seattle is out of service until further notice due to necessary maintenance.”