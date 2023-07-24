ELECTION 2023: Last-minute City Council District 1 candidate forum Wednesday

Just got word of this from the Senior Center of West Seattle – executive director Amy Lee Derenthal says one of their members has organized a last-minute forum for those still deciding who to vote for in the City Council District 1 race – here’s the announcement:

Eight candidates are vying for a Seattle City Council seat and all will be here at the Senior Center for the forum. Wednesday, July 26, 2023

2-4 p.m.

Hatten Hall (second floor) They are Preston Anderson, a clinical social worker;

Lucy Barefoot, an outreach specialist;

Stephen Brown, president of Eltana bagels;

Maren Costa, a climate activist;

Jean Iannelli Craciun, a sociologist;

Mia Jacobson, a longshoreman;

Rob Saka, an attorney; and

Phil Tavel, an administrative law judge.

All are welcome; the Senior Center is at California/Oregon, with the entrance on the Oregon side. (The only previous forum with all eight candidates was the one we presented June 6 – video and summaries here.) As noted again here last night, you have until Tuesday, August 1st, to vote.