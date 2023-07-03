West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

57℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Plea bargain for drunk, speeding driver who killed Arbor Heights couple

July 3, 2023 9:50 pm
|      24 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(WSB/WCN photo from April 2021 crash scene)

Thanks for the tip. A South Delridge woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide in the April 2021 crash that killed an Arbor Heights couple in North Burien. Court documents say Irene Plancarte-Bustos, now 28, was driving drunk, going over 60 mph, with her 3-yeqr-old son in her car, when she slammed into the car carrying 35-year-old Lauren Dupuis-Perez and 38-year-old Kamel Dupuis-Perez. The impact pushed their car into the path of a pickup truck whose driver couldn’t stop before also hitting it, and orphaned the Dupuis-Perezes’ two children. After the crash on the Ambaum Boulevard “S” curve, Plancarte-Bustos drove north a short distance to the Rainbow Mini-Mart, where officers found her. She’s been in jail ever since. In the agreement, in addition to the vehicular-homicide pleas, she pleaded guilty to one gross-misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, while two felony hit-run counts were dropped. She has no record and as part of the plea bargain, prosecutors are recommending the low end of the standard sentencing range, 8 1/2 years plus an extra year for the “enhancement” of having a child in the car. The final sentencing decision will be up to King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock on July 14th. Family and friends have created this website as a tribute to the victims, their work, and their legacy.

Share This

24 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Plea bargain for drunk, speeding driver who killed Arbor Heights couple"

  • 1994 July 3, 2023 (10:00 pm)
    Reply

    8.5 years for killing 2 humans???  and changing forever the lives of their children, family, friends, their community !  Why are vehicular homicide sentences not longer?

    • Fear nothing July 3, 2023 (11:27 pm)
      Reply

      It’s no different from a junkie holding up a liquor store and killing people there.  I think at least 20 years per victim, consecutive.  I hope her little girl can be put into a stable home situation.

    • Jay July 4, 2023 (8:33 am)
      Reply

      One of the darkest aspects of car culture is that many deadly crimes are considered accidental rather than negligent. In our society, her crime here was making the bad decision to drive drunk and driving badly. The deaths were an “accident”, so she gets a much lighter sentence than if it had been a similar situation but not involving a car. We need to stop using the work “accident” for car collisions.

  • Friend of Kamel July 3, 2023 (10:07 pm)
    Reply

    Miss you and your positivity, Kamel. A life ripped away from two children you loved more than anything. I think of this senseless loss constantly and wish peace for your family picking up the pieces.

  • Alki resident July 3, 2023 (10:35 pm)
    Reply

    I often think of those children, even though I never met the family. Lived in Arbor Heights for many years and it’s a great community for support. Those kids were robbed of their parents over someone so selfish, she not only killed two parents but could’ve killed her own child. While I can’t say what is a good amount of time in jail to pay for this is but I feel like 8-9 years is a kick in the head for the family left to pick up the pieces.  

  • Janet S. July 3, 2023 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    If you want to kill someone and get away with it, do it with a vehicle. Absolutely disgusting. I didn’t realize Vision Zero meant zero accountability for DUI homicide.

  • Admiral-2009 July 3, 2023 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    1994 – Agreed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs needs to be punished more harshly and when a person or persons are killed by this selfish act the perp needs to see metal bars for a very very long time.

  • lovestwestseattle July 4, 2023 (12:39 am)
    Reply

    I knew Kamel from work.  A very positive, easy-going guy who was devoted to his family.   I think the the woman who killed Kamel and his wife  should serve the amount of years deprived from them, at the very least.   And then maybe add in some more years  for the mental trauma their orphans will suffer for the rest of their lives.

  • Mike July 4, 2023 (6:12 am)
    Reply

    As always, the kids of the victims and the driver get the worst of all this. They’re completely innocent.   I hope the system doesn’t fail them and that family they hopefully have will be able to help raise them with the love they deserve.

  • Joan July 4, 2023 (7:09 am)
    Reply

    What is wrong  with these judges? Eight and a half years is not enough. Life in prison, at the least, and lose her child as well.

    • WSB July 4, 2023 (9:04 am)
      Reply

      The recommendation is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. So far a judge has presided only over hearings in the case such as arraignment, status, plea. The sentencing ranges are from state law.

    • wscommuter July 4, 2023 (12:16 pm)
      Reply

      Your anger is misplaced.  Judges DO NOT set the sentencing ranges.  The legislature does.  If you don’t like this outcome, then talk to your state rep and state senator.  They alone have the power to change the law.  Judges are bound to follow the law as written in Olympia.  In this instance, KCPO has made a recommendation within the standard range.  The judge can follow it, or go incrementally higher, so long as within the standard range.  But the judge cannot do what you and many others here want, which is impose decades of confinement.  Not possible.  Read the statute if you don’t believe me – the Washington Sentence Reform Act.  

    • Ferns July 4, 2023 (9:29 pm)
      Reply

      We want justice and justice is imperfect. Eight years in prison is not nothing. It is accountability. It is a significant sentence. 100 years in prison would not be enough to give back the lives this woman took. The point of prison is not an eye for an eye or merely punishment but to release “rehabilitated” people as productive members of society who have paid a societal debt (she is separated from her family and loved ones for some of the best years of her life given her age), and are unlikely to commit the crime again (has sufficient time to change her behavior and express sincere remorse).  More than eight years I don’t think increases the likelihood that this woman will be MORE  rehabilitated and certainly seems severe enough a penalty to make someone who is sober, think twice before driving drunk. I’m grateful she plead guilty and saved the community and taxpayers a lot of time and money.Again, no amount of time, money, or punishment can really make up for taking someone else’s life, harming their kids, the community. That’s not what a prison sentence is about in my opinion, and according to the law. I think you have to go back to the old testament to find tit for tat punishments being advocated. It didn’t really work then either and was just brutal and dehumanizing to those who maimed and killed in the name of justice. 

  • Lo July 4, 2023 (8:28 am)
    Reply

    Friend of Lauren and Kamel’s here. Thought people would like to know their children have settled into a loving home. 

    • flimflam July 4, 2023 (10:43 am)
      Reply

      Lo – that’s great to hear…

    • Luke July 4, 2023 (12:57 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for that update.

  • Joe July 4, 2023 (9:30 am)
    Reply

    Sad. The driver will be out when she’s 36, and there’s nothing stopping her from doing it again. Unfortunately, the driver who killed the two 18 year olds on the West Seattle Bridge will probably get a similar sentence. 

  • Hey Lady July 4, 2023 (10:34 am)
    Reply

    EIGHT?!

  • Noel July 4, 2023 (11:20 am)
    Reply

    I just read the news article about this couple I didn’t know, and it touched me how much they are loved and missed. They sound like they were so much fun and genuine, it’s such a shame they’re not here to create more memories and raise their children. My wish is that those of you who knew them will find peace and comfort in each other, through this site, and by retelling your memories to their children who they will continue to live through. ♥️ 

  • Ly July 4, 2023 (11:49 am)
    Reply

    Yesterday someone on a separate thread said we should have compassion for drunk drivers. I have no compassion for DUI drivers. My friend was killed by a hit and run driver in Burien in December last year. By the time the cops arrested the perp, they couldn’t prove he was drunk while driving so he got 18 months jail time.18 months for killing my friend. The punishment for DUI or hit and run in this country is a joke. I am sorry for the couple that lost their lives in this and my heart goes out to their families and friends. Glad their children are in loving homes now. 

  • Jim P. July 4, 2023 (1:00 pm)
    Reply

    People who kill in this fashion should be let out of jail only when the people they killed are let out of their graves.”I didn’t mean to!” is not an excuse.

  • Elle July 4, 2023 (1:21 pm)
    Reply

    Kind of a gut punch to see a sentence of less than ten years recommended for such a senseless and deadly act. I don’t know what the right sentence is or even what justice is in a case like this, just is upsetting to see so many deadly DUIs in our community and read that the number of DUIs is increasing over the past four years. 

    • Bob July 4, 2023 (7:06 pm)
      Reply

      I just drove by where she killed them yesterday and thought again how tragic that was. As I recall it was during the day when normal people are normal. Hopefully she get’s the maximum, which won’t be enough. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.