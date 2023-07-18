COUNTDOWN: Three days until Alki Art Fair 2023!

Again this year, the Alki Art Fair will run for three days – art and music along the promenade and around the Bathhouse – and it all starts Friday (July 21). Here’s the latest official overview:

FRIDAY 2-8 pm

SATURDAY 10 am-6 pm

SUNDAY 10 am-6 pm

Now in its 27th year, this FREE, family-friendly, annual arts and music festival brings Alki to life with over 100 professional artists, craftspeople and emerging artists. There will be live music, children’s activities, live demonstrations and local artisan food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can take in the colorful views while strolling the promenade, as they eat and shop among the expansive lineup of artists, makers, and performers. It’s a great opportunity to engage with the local creative community and celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our local arts and culture.

The Alki Art Fair still needs volunteers to help with this year’s festival.

Volunteers can assist and mingle with the artists, help with the silent auction, staff the information booth, assist musicians, and more. Visit bit.ly/volunteerAAF23 for a full list of volunteer opportunities and to sign up today!

Event Highlights:

-100+ local artists & crafters selling works in a variety of media including painting, pottery, glass, textiles, metal, jewelry & more. See the full lineup of participating vendors at alkiartfair.org

-Live music and performances throughout the weekend on the Bathhouse Stage sponsored by Canna West Culture Shop and open mic stage on the promenade. This year we’re featuring a variety of genres including Latin, Soul, Funk, Pop, Rock and more. See the full lineup and schedule at alkiartfair.org/music

-Interactive Kid Zone hosted by OuterSpace Seattle (the galactic indoor playspace for kids of all abilities).

-Silent auction in the historic Alki Bathhouse featuring unique items from local artists and businesses.

-Local food lineup features a range of sweet, savory, spicy and delicious options including Caribbean Cuisine, Dippy’s Ice Cream, Lbees Filipino Deli, Pop’s Sausage Grill, Simply Kettle, Road Dawg, Sap Sap Deli, Moe’s Falafel, and Little Jamie’s Mini Donuts.

Sponsors:

Canna West Culture Shop, Outer Space Seattle, 4Culture, Office of Arts & Culture, West Seattle Blog, Aegis Living, Nucor Steel, PNW Marketing, Smith Brothers, Live Oak Audio Visual, BAM Performing Arts Studio, Seal Sitters, Lake Washington Windows