COUNTDOWN: Six days to West Seattle Summer Fest 2023. This year, more music!

By this time next Saturday night, we’ll be two-thirds of the way through West Seattle’s biggest party of the year – Summer Fest! The three-day festival takes over the heart of The Junction next Friday through Sunday (July 14th through 16th), and the streets start closing Thursday pm (California from Oregon to Edmunds and for part of the block north of Oregon, Alaska between 44th and 42nd). You’ve already seen the main-stage music lineup for Friday and Saturday. But even though the main stage will be gone by Sunday (that’s where the Farmers’ Market happens, north of Oregon, on July 16th), it won’t be a music-free day: This year, the West Side Stage has been added, in Junction Plaza Park – that’s actually the east side of the festival grounds; the name is for West Side Music Academy, which is leading the programming, 11 am-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-4 pm Sunday. You can see that lineup on the same page as the main-stage schedule. See you in The Junction! (WSB is a West Seattle Summer Fest community co-sponsor.)