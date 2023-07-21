CONTINUING ALL WEEKEND: Alki Art Fair showcases coastal creativity

The first day of this year’s Alki Art Fair has just wrapped up. We made it there in time to wander the booths in brilliant evening sunshine. Not only is the AAF located right on the shore of Puget Sound – along the Alki Beach promenade – it’s also full of sea-inspired creators, like Maq Martin, who we found in the Emerging Artists tent between the Bathhouse and Statue of Liberty Plaza:

Also there is Stacey Sterling, the artist who led the sea-life community mural-painting at West Seattle Summer Fest last weekend:

She said she worked with 125 people during her two days at Summer Fest! … Continuing the sea-life theme, Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network volunteers are there to talk with you about what you might see on- and offshore;

Another local nonprofit, the Alki-based Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is there to talk with you about their work;

Lots of creative play opportunities for the youngest visitors, in the free play zone presented by Outer Space Seattle:

Music starts tomorrow (see the lineup here) but main-stage sponsor Canna West Culture Shop was there today, ready to talk with you about CBD:

You can also browse jewelry, apparel, handbag, many types and styles of creations. (See the full artist/creator/vendor list here.) Saturday’s hours are 10 am-6 pm for booths, music noon-7 pm: Sunday, 10 am-6 pm for booths, music 11 am-5 pm. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the Alki Art Fair.)