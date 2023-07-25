CONGRATULATIONS! Here’s how West Seattle jump-rope athletes did at national, world championships

Two months ago, we published this report on athletes from West Seattle’s Rain City Ropeworks making the national jump-rope team. Now we have an update on local jumpers’ achievements at the national and world championships; the report and photos were sent by Zack Hill:

Rain City Ropeworks, a West Seattle-based jump rope team coached by Rene Bibaud, has had a busy summer performing and competing. In June, 10 members competed at the National Jump Rope Championship in Milwaukee, competing against 30-plus teams from across the US.

Rain City competitors included Mara Garrison, Grace Muller, Avery Forcum, Ethan Im, Alia Lundburg, Riley Hill, Ava Wheatley, Madeleine Garrison, Halle Morgan, and Calla Freeman.

Grace and Madeleine both medaled in Single Rope Freestyle, earning a 3rd place spot, and Ethan and Alia together medaled for their partner routine.

Riley, Ava, and Madeleine [seen above at worlds] were crowned National Champions in Double Dutch Single Freestyle. The team was recognized by their peers and other coaches for excellence in choreography and musicality and is making a name for themselves as a new team on the scene at the national and international level. You may have seen Grace and Alia along with some of their younger teammates in the West Seattle Grand Parade last Saturday.

Five of these incredible athletes — Riley, Ava, Madeleine, Halle, and Calla — were named to the United States National Jump Rope Team, and last week made their first-ever appearance at the World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado Springs, CO.

The double dutch team of Riley, Madeleine, Halle, and Calla earned 5th place in their division of the international open tournament. Congratulations to all of these athletes and Coach Rene on their success!