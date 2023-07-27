Concert, candidates, Cup, and Chamber: What’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Benign Great Golden Digger Wasp enjoying cilantro flower nectar in photographer Rosalie Miller’s garden)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight!

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Today’s 1:30-5 pm meeting is scheduled to include one item of potential interest to future light-rail communities – “a report on early property acquisitions.” The meeting agenda includes information on attending downtown in person or watching online, as well as how to comment.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Zaytoona will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WEST SEATTLE CHAMBER AFTER-HOURS: 5:30-7:30 pm at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), as previewed here – featuring the Miss HomeStreet hydroplane.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY: 5:30 pm, doors open at Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) for a family-friendly Women’s World Cup watch party. Adults and babies up to 1 year old are free; admission fee for older kids (unlimited use of play facilities).

COUNCIL CANDIDATES: This just might be the last forum for City Council District 1 candidates before voting ends Tuesday – 6:45 pm during the West Seattle Democratic Women‘s meeting at the golf course (4470 35th SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: Last show in the revived series of free concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association: Tonight at 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (Walnut south of Lander),enjoy the “gypsy jazz” of Ranger and The Re-arrangers. Bring your own chair/blanket/picnic!

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

There’s even more in our calendar!