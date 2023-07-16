Celebration of life this afternoon for Dr. Angela C. Beard, 1963-2023

Family and friends are gathering this afternoon to remember Dr. Angela C. Beard. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Dr. Angela Chimene Beard

October 28, 1963 – April 9, 2023

Angela Chimene Beard was born in DeKalb, Illinois on October 28, 1963, to Curtis Wayne Beard and Virginia Marie (Hall) Beard. Angela passed away on April 9, 2023, when cancer claimed her body, but not her spirit. She was 59.

Angela moved with her parents and two sisters from DeKalb when she was five. They took up residence in the beautiful state of Washington, where she spent most of her life. The city always called her, and she thrived living in Seattle and New York City. Her “growing up” town, Lynnwood, was always special to her, as the foundations of an enriching and fulfilling life were born there. She lived in Lynnwood until she attended the University of Washington in 1981.

Angela’s love for the arts began at an early age, with ballet tutus and pirouettes. She dreamed of becoming a professional ballet dancer. Her dreams evolved but were still ballet related, when she was hired at Pacific Northwest Ballet, where she worked for many years. Not only did this work-place adventure satisfy her passion for ballet, but she made life long, meaningful friendships. Angela went on to various occupations, almost all in the arts. Most recently, her talents were put to use as Professor Beard at City University in Seattle, and at the University of Washington.

“Avid” is not nearly impactful enough to describe her love of travel. History was fascinating to Angela, and she satisfied her reverence for the subject by visiting Europe and Asia several times. In her high school years, her family hosted exchange students from several countries, and she was able to take advantage of their hospitality. Her most recent trip was to Egypt.

Angela took great pride in her intellect, exemplified by her high level of education. She graduated from Lynnwood High School in 1981. From there, she attended the University of Washington, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1987. She carried her love for UW with her always, and never missed a chance to cheer on her Dawgs. In 1999, she packed her bags and headed to the city that never sleeps. She pursued a Master’s Degree in Performing Arts Administration from New York University, graduating in 2001. Never one to be satisfied with the status quo, she continued her love of learning at NYU and earned a Ph.D. in Public Administration, Nonprofit Management in 2011. The student became the teacher.

Growing up, Angela’s Dad was a sportswriter for a local newspaper. She was raised on the Seattle Supersonics, but her zest for football and baseball could not be denied. She rarely missed watching a Seahawks game, and the Mariners were a staple in her home.

Angela had countless friends, who could rely on her for laughs, advice, discussions about politics, support for ideals, and acts of thoughtfulness. No friend was ever without a home. She offered hers with an open heart to many who needed shelter in times of trouble. She extended hope and love to those who were weary and afraid. Kindness is her legacy.

Angela is preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Virginia Beard. Those who will miss her most are siblings Michelle (Allan), Rachel (Keith), Greg, and Mike (Stacy), nephews Travis and Jason, nieces Chelsea and Haley, grand-niece Emerson, and her beloved dogs Tinsel and Poppy.

A private burial will take place at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Washington. In true Angela fashion, she wanted a giant party with all her friends and family. It’s at 2 pm today at Pacific Northwest Ballet, 301 North Mercer.

