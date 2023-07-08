Celebration of Life planned July 15th for Stacey McKelvey, 1969-2023

Family and friends will gather next Saturday (July 15th) to celebrate the life of Stacey McKelvey. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:

Stacey Marlo McKelvey, beloved daughter, sister, auntie, cousin, and cat-mom, passed away on June 19, 2023 in West Seattle.

Stacey was born November 20, 1969 in Seattle to Laura and Bill. The following year on the same day, November 20, 1970, Stacey’s little sister Brook was born. One of Stacey’s favorite things was being able to celebrate both their birthdays together and remind people that they were born on the same day.

Stacey was a lifelong West-Seattleite who attended Gatewood Elementary, Denny Middle School, Rainier Beach High School, and South Seattle Community College. She loved waking up early, flowers (especially orchids), music and singing, movies (lots of musicals), and her kitties.

Stacey is survived by her parents: Mother Laura and Steve Neilsen; Father Bill and Debby McKelvey; her Sister Brook and Jim Amundsen; her Brother Cam and Brittany Neilsen and Niece Elianna; her Niece Melissa Jones and her Husband Kei Kawada; and her Fur Babies Black and Blue.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Stacey on Saturday, July 15th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Camp Long, 5200 35th Ave SW.

Please send any photos or memories to StaceyMckelveyMemorial@gmail.com to share with the family.