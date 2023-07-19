BLOCK-PARTY PLAN? Registration deadline for Night Out 2023 is days away

Less than two weeks until Night Out, when neighbors around the country get together for community-building and safety planning. The official night is Tuesday, August 1st, but if you want to close your (non-arterial) street, you need to register your block party with SPD by next Monday (July 24th). That also is the day that Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite invites you to stop by the precinct (2300 SW Webster) to pick up swag for your party – “goodie bags for kiddos, and crime prevention materials for adults.” That’s 1-4 pm Monday in the precinct’s community-meeting room, first come, first served. As of this morning, 179 block parties are registered in the SW Precinct’s jurisdiction (West Seattle/South Park) – go here to add yours.