BIZNOTES: Cool treats at HomeStreet; success workshop for middle-schoolers; new services at Beauty Therapy Collective

Two West Seattle Junction business notes:

CHILL WITH HOMESTREET’S ICE-CREAM SPOTLIGHT: We’ve told you before about the monthly local-business spotlights at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska). This month’s spotlight – with the display shown above – is HomeStreet client Full Tilt Ice Cream, headquartered in White Center, made in South Park, available at stores in West Seattle and elsewhere. To celebrate, visitors to the HomeStreet branch this Thursday (July 20th) can enjoy free Full Tilt ice-cream bars – founder Justin Cline will be there to serve them, and you can enter a drawing for a $20 Full Tilt gift certificate. (July is National Ice Cream Month.)

MIDDLE-SCHOOL SUCCESS WORKSHOP: If you have middle-schoolers in the household, this might be of interest:

Do you have or know a kid who feels nervous about starting middle school this fall? Or maybe you know a student who has completed a year of middle school but could use support making friends or staying organized? Northwest Kids Life Coaching is offering a week-long, half-day summer camp for kids entering 6th and 7th grades. The “Middle School Success Workshop” takes place right here in West Seattle at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. If you’ve seen the flyers around the neighborhood, please note that Session 1 (July 24-28) has been cancelled. There are still spots available for Session 2 (July 31- August 4). The scholarship application deadline has been extended to 7/21. Apply online asap! We provide a safe environment to share our feelings, as well as fun ways to engage with others and learn strategies for success! For more information about the program, visit our Summer Workshops page. Questions? Email Althea at info@nwkidslifecoaching.com

BEAUTY THERAPY COLLECTIVE: Nikki Nguyen sends word that her multi-practice center at 4208 SW Oregon has added two more providers:

Babe World specializes in hair-blowout spa treatment from Asia, for both men and women. Skin Glo by Mary specializes in aesthetics, red-light therapy, and organic airbrush tanning (coming soon).

Nikki says the women-owned businesses of BTC “welcome you to come take a tour and learn what we do!”