BIZNOTE: Shop local and get what you need to get outdoors @ Mountain to Sound Outfitters’ big summer sale

We’re only a third of the way through summer – lots of time left to enjoy the outdoors. Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) can help you do that – with its biggest sale of summer starting today. Mountain to Sound is offering up to 50 percent off on items throughout the shop: “Every department has something on sale up to 50 percent – kayaks, SUPs, paddles, PFDs, carts, skates, winter, sunglasses, and clothing. Come save big and shop local. Don’t forget, we’ve also got a lot of last-minute backpacking gear for you to grab now too. Thanks for the support, West Seattle!” The shop is open until 6 pm tonight, 10 am-5 pm Saturday, 11 am-5 pm Sunday.