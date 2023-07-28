BIZNOTE: Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle invites you to two free rooftop workouts!

Want to work out with a view? Free? Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) has announced two more free classes on the rooftop of the building that houses its clinic. If you’re interested, sign up fast before the spaces are all spoken for:

We want to share two FREE rooftop classes for the community happening in August at Lake Washington Physical Therapy. These are great opportunities for people to learn more about what these local fitness businesses have to offer.

Bodyweight Core Workout with HIIT Lab

Sunday, August 6th at 9:00 am

Register at the QR code in the flyer attached

Bring a yoga mat/towel and water bottle

Limit of 30 participants

Drinks and snacks provided following the class

Fit4Mom Free Preview Class

Saturday, August 26th, 9:00 am

Register here

Limit of 30 participants

Bring a yoga mat/towel and water bottle

Drinks and snacks provided following the class