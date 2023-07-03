BIZNOTE: Just Poké finally opens in West Seattle

In a reply to an online question, Just Poké had said they planned to try for a “soft open” of their long-anticipated West Seattle restaurant (4735 42nd SW) starting today. So we went by just now – and the sign tells the story: Yes, they’re open. It’s been a long road to this day for the regional chain – we first reported 5 1/2 years ago about Just Poké’s plans to expand to West Seattle, initially with a different Jefferson Square-area location; most recently, proprietor Norman Wu had told us they were aiming for late June. Their hours are 11 am-8 pm and they told us they’re expecting to have an official grand opening in a few weeks. This space was previously the art gallery/framing shop Wallflower, which closed four years ago.