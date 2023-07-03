West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Just Poké finally opens in West Seattle

July 3, 2023 12:14 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
In a reply to an online question, Just Poké had said they planned to try for a “soft open” of their long-anticipated West Seattle restaurant (4735 42nd SW) starting today. So we went by just now – and the sign tells the story: Yes, they’re open. It’s been a long road to this day for the regional chain – we first reported 5 1/2 years ago about Just Poké’s plans to expand to West Seattle, initially with a different Jefferson Square-area location; most recently, proprietor Norman Wu had told us they were aiming for late June. Their hours are 11 am-8 pm and they told us they’re expecting to have an official grand opening in a few weeks. This space was previously the art gallery/framing shop Wallflower, which closed four years ago.

  • HG July 3, 2023 (12:39 pm)
    Niceee. Now let’s get a Din Tai Fung

  • Sillygoose July 3, 2023 (1:33 pm)
    Welcome “Just Poke” to West Seattle!!!!  We are so glad you are here.  

  • HTB July 3, 2023 (1:45 pm)
    Great to see this – man, these re-openings take a long time!Any word on what is happening with the ex-Taqueria Guaymas spot?

    • WSB July 3, 2023 (2:06 pm)
      Last time we asked the owner, he said it was still planned. He applied last year for a liquor license but there’s been no further activity and nothing in city files.

  • Agen Schmitz July 3, 2023 (7:24 pm)
    It was delish!!! So happy it’s here.

  • undrgrndwmn July 3, 2023 (7:46 pm)
    Yay!

  • N July 3, 2023 (10:07 pm)
    Wow, based on prices at other poke shops, I’m guessing prices are 50% higher than they would have been 5 years ago when they announced.  Looks really good.

  • JKB July 4, 2023 (9:07 am)
    Awesome!  Can’t wait for my poke bowl. Welcome to WS!!

