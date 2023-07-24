BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank hydro returning for West Seattle Chamber’s After-Hours

(WSB photo from Saturday)

The Miss HomeStreet hydroplane, seen in last Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, is returning to the peninsula this Thursday. HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) is hosting the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly After-Hours networking event Thursday (July 27th), 5:30-7:30 pm. Chamber members can attend free; for others, there’s a $10 fee – register here.

While at HomeStreet (4022 SW Alaska), you can check out their local-business client spotlight. This month, as previously noted, they’ve been spotlighting Full Tilt Ice Cream in recognition of National Ice Cream Month. Full Tilt founder Justin Cline visited last week to draw the winner of a $20 FT gift certificate – with him in our photo is HomeStreet’s Joyce Leslie.

For food/drink at this Thursday’s After-Hours event, HomeStreet’s Bob Livingston tells us they’re “featuring our own West Seattle customers, which include West Seattle Bowl, Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce, Seattle Sorbets, and Drum Roll Wine.” The nonprofit spotlight will be on the Seattle Navy League (which will be very busy with Seafair Fleet Week next week).