BIZNOTE: Former Tug Inn site to become a tavern again?

(WSB photo, July 2020, post-Tug closure)

According to a liquor-license application, the former home of the Tug Inn may return to its tavern roots. The tavern-license (beer/wine) application for 2216 SW Orchard is in the name of Deluxe Beer Bar and Grill. We haven’t succeeded in reaching its prospective operators yet, but we did reach the owners of Bee’s Plumbing, which bought the site in 2020 and moved their business in until outgrowing it and moving to the former South West Plumbing location in North Delridge. They tell WSB they’re “in the process of renting the old bar out to a company who is going to open a restaurant.” (They’re already renting part of the site to a towing company.)