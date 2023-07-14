BASEBALL: Southwest Little League players’ Regional All-Star team heads to state

Another local youth-baseball success story! This one is from Coach Penny Stone, vice president of the Southwest Little League board and manager of the SWLL Dodgers/Regional All-Stars:

This season for Southwest Little League has been fantastic!! The SWLL Dodgers played a 12-1-1 season and won the Tournament of Champions. We combined teams with the PacWest LL – that formed the SWLL All-Star team and won the Regional (District 7) All-Star tournament.

We are headed to the State All-Star Championship as the Regional (District 7) All-Star Champions. The State Tournament will be held in Cheney from 7/15-7/23.

It’s been a long season for these players, but they are rising to the occasion. They have shown the grit and the determination it takes to go this far. This is the first time in many years for SWLL to go as far as Regionals, much less State!!

Many thanks to the parents for trusting us with their kids, the SWLL Board believing in us and PacWest for sharing their players. Thanks to all the work by District 7 to put together a seamless All-Star tournament!

And a BIG thank you to one the most knowledgeable and dedicated coaches I know, Zack Reasor.

We are so proud of these players:

Cole Utter, Jose Cardenas, Jack Derning, Pedro Toledo-Walls, Calder Stone, Dylan Dreier, Jerome Blossom, Ian Cropley, Eli Policarpio, Josue Delgado, Emiliano Morales, Torin O’Neill, Will Herman.

This small League is doing big things!!

Anyone that would like to support this great group of kids, please consider donating here:

GO DISTRICT 7 ALL-STARS!!