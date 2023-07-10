All-Star art and more, transforming walls south of The Junction

While Seattle basks in the Major League Baseball spotlight, we found Mariners All-Stars Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo on a wall south of The Junction – part of a mural in progress alongside the Rite-Aid parking lot’s north side on SW Dawson. You probably won’t be surprised to hear this is the work of prolific West Seattle muralist Desmond Hansen. But the reader tip that led us there wasn’t about that mural – it was about the art on the block-long wall along the alley on the lot/store’s west side.

Multiple artists are contributing to this one – we happened onto two of them when we walked into the alley to check it out. They told us Desmond Hansen is leading this project too and brought in other artists because there’s so much space to fill. Some of the work includes cartoon characters:

Some of it’s complete, and some is not.

We have an inquiry out to try to find out more about the genesis of the multi-artist alley project.