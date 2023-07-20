Alki Community Council, Admiral concert, Delridge ‘volunteer hangout,’ more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Laura Goodrich – squirrel near Longfellow Creek)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

FREE TREATS: Today’s the day that HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) is celebrating National Ice Cream Month, and spotlighting business client Full Tilt Ice Cream, with free ice bars all day, plus a drawing. Open until 5 pm.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions.

ART POP-UP: First of three days at 4500 California SW – open until 10 pm; details here.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Lumpia World will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

VOLUNTEER HANGOUT AT OUNCES: Get some goodies and meet some good people – visit Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 5-8 pm and learn about volunteer power at Delridge Grocery Co-op – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: The series of free concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association continues with Midpak and School of Rock performing at 6:30 pm on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center (Walnut south of Lander). Bring your own chair/blanket/picnic!

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The ACC‘s regular monthly meeting is at 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online (connection info is in our calendar listing). SPD usually attends ACC and topics tonight are likely to include Sunday’s crash and the longrunning push for more traffic calming on Alki and Harbor Avenues.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Levi Said and Anthony Lee Phillips perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: Final week for the return of this hit musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

There’s even more in our calendar!