Alki Art Fair day 3, opera in the park, outdoor Shakespeare x 4, dog-park-talk pop-up, more for your West Seattle Sunday

Haven't been to this year's Alki Art Fair yet? Today's your last chance to go – or to go back!

Meet creators and be creative! Hours today: Booths 10 am-6 pm (on the promenade), music 11-5 pm (main stage east of the Bathhouse, smaller stage on the promenade)

Here's what else you can do in West Seattle today/tonight:

OPERA IN THE PARK: Family-friendly 35-minute free Seattle Opera performance of “Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World,” 10 am at Highland Park (1100 SW Cloverdale).

OFF-LEASH AREA LOCATION OPINIONS: As we’ve been previewing, Seattle Parks plans a pop-up in The Junction 10 am-2 pm to talk with people about its future dog-park sites, including either Lincoln Park or West Seattle Stadium. The first announcement listed Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) as the pop-up site but a later one mentioned “the Farmers’ Market” – we’ll update if we find out precisely which site.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is back to its usual block, between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is back open, noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

POP-UP PANADERIA: That’s what Bakescapade is bringing to Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 1-4 pm today.

NO ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Sunday tours will resume next weekend.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 4: A four-performance day/night for GreenStage in West Seattle – first, at Delridge Playfield (4501 Delridge Way SW), two shorter “Backyard Bard” performances – “Comedy of Errors” at 3 pm, “Cymbeline” at 4:15. Then two full-length plays – “Henry VI, part 1” at 3 pm, and “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 pm, both in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: 3 pm matinee at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) closes the run – and it’s sold out, according to the AW website.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our calendar listing has info on today’s topic.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Also at C & P, Halcyon the Mermaid performs harp music 3-5 pm.

SUNSET GONG BATH & MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach (7017 Beach Drive SW) – details in our calendar listing. $25 suggested donation.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

EXTRA LATE-NIGHT WATER-TAXI RUNS: Going to see Taylor Swift? Again tonight, the West Seattle Water Taxi adds extra late-night runs – details here. (Extra bus service, too.)

