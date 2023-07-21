Alki Art Fair day 1, outdoor Shakespeare x 2, much more for your West Seattle Friday

The Alki Art Fair headlines what’s up today/tonight in West Seattle. This is the first of three days, and it gets going at the beach – starting in the Bathhouse and vicinity (60th/Alki) and stretching west along the promenade.

*Hours today: 2-8 pm

*Artist/vendor info here

*Music info here

*Food vendors listed here (scroll down)

*Free Kids’ Zone

Alki Art Fair community co-sponsors include WSB. Here’s the rest of the lineup for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

ART POP-UP: Second of three days at 4500 California SW – open until 10 pm; details here.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

ANNIVERSARY SALE: West Seattle’s only comic-book shop Tails to Astonish (4850 California SW) is having a sale the next two days: “Big sales on back issues and used trade paperbacks & hardcovers!” Open 11:30 am-7 pm today.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

FLOAT DODGER 5K PACKET PICKUP: 3-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California; WSB sponsor), pick up your packet for tomorrow morning’s 5K – participants get 10% off store items while there!

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

WATCH PARTY: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) continues its family-friendly Women’s World Cup watch parties – doors open 5:30 pm, kickoff at 6 pm tonight for USA vs. Vietnam. Adult and under-1-year-olds free; kids 1 and up, $14 for use of the playspace.

KENYON HALL SHOWCASE: Monthly showcase for singers and songwriters at Kenyon Hall. signups at 6, music at 6:30. More info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: GreenStage has two free outdoor performances in West Seattle tonight at 7 pm:

–“Henry VI, part 1“ at Camp Long (5200 35th SW)

–“Romeo and Juliet” in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Dublin Abbey performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical is in its final weekend at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Evenings, Ruby Vision, Camp Hero, doors 8 pm, music 9 pm at The Skylark – $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!