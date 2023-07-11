About the police response at 14th/15th/Roxbury

As reported on our partner site White Center Now, SPD is assisting King County Sheriff’s Deputies with a response in the parking lot between 14th and 15th south of Roxbury. At the scene they told us that they’re after a man who had made threats to passersby and who is refusing to come out of a van. KCSO says the man is believed to be experiencing a mental-health crisis. 14th SW is blocked south of Roxbury; 15th was too, but is reported to have reopened; avoid the area.