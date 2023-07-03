3 SEAFAIR NOTES: Miss HomeStreet hydro’s West Seattle return; Parade of Ships, Blue Angels next week

The major Seafair events are about to begin – and we have West Seattle notes on 3 of them:

MISS HOMESTREET IN WEST SEATTLE: On its way to the Tri-Cities races this weekend and the Seafair races next weekend, the Miss HomeStreet hydroplane was parked outside HomeStreet Bank-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) tonight. Above are Sharon, Bob, and Joyce from HomeStreet, and Bryan from the Miss HomeStreet crew. The hydro also was in last Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade.

SPEAKING OF PARADES … The Seafair Fleet Week Parade of Ships sails past West Seattle’s Elliott Bay shoreline on its way downtown, and that’s happening next Tuesday (August 1st). The ships are due downtown around 1 pm, which means they should be passing West Seattle around noon. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet but it will include a U.S. Navy destroyer as well as U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships; the participant ships then will be open for tours later in the week.

(August 2019 photo by Monica Zaborac)

BLUE ANGELS: The U.S. Navy’s demonstration team is back for the Seafair airshow this year, and they’re scheduled to arrive at Boeing Field around 1:30 pm Wednesday (August 2nd). We’re checking on whether one of the non-performing jets is scheduled to be here earlier in the week as is usually the case. The full Seafair airshow lineup and schedule for next Friday-Sunday (August 4-6) is here; the Blue Angels usually go up for practice flights on Thursday too.