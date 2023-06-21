YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball tournament success, and what’s next

(Photos courtesy Randall Hauk)

More word of local youth sports accomplishments! Last weekend we mentioned West Seattle Baseball‘s tournament at the Pee Wee fields in Riverview. Thanks to Randall Hauk for sending this report with photos – and a look ahead:

All three West Seattle Baseball baseball teams competing at the Lower Riverview Pee Wee Fields came away with hardware last weekend at tournaments hosted by the local PONY youth baseball organization.

Ten teams from the greater Seattle metropolitan area visited our neighborhood Saturday and Sunday to compete in the 10U Summer Kickoff. The hosts fielded two teams in the tournament, each of which advanced to championship games that were scuttled by late-day rainstorms.

The 10U Red All-Stars emerged from Saturday pool play as the #1 seed in the Gold Bracket after defeating Ballard Little League 10-0 and Seattle PONY 12-2. Sunday saw the Red squad beat North Seattle PONY 6-2 in a semifinal matchup before the weather took away the possibility for the Red team to play #2 seed Bellevue Nationals. The teams walked away as soaking-wet and happy co-champions.

The 10U Navy All-Stars reached the championship of the Silver Bracket via a thrilling 3-1 extra-innings victory over Ballard Sunday afternoon. Their title game also was washed out by the rains, forcing the squad to split the spoils with Kirkland Nationals.

Meanwhile, the 9U Junior Shoot-out was contested by six teams from the regions, including groups from Bothell and Puyallup.

The West Seattle 9U All-Stars rebounded from a pair of losses on Saturday to emerge as champions on Sunday, beating Bothell Thunder 14-4 and New Level 11-7 before finishing with a 8-3 victory over Liberty in a rain-shortened championship game.

While West Seattle Baseball is proud of all its teams and players for their performances over the weekend, the league is just as proud of the efforts of its team of volunteers, who put on an amazing event that drew praise from many attendees, including one dad who took to the KJR radio airwaveS to share his appreciation of the weekend:

West Seattle Baseball hosts two more tournaments this coming weekend (June 24-25) with the 8U and 7U teams taking the field as ten more teams come to our neighborhood for more baseball fun.

Also, for those wanting to get in on the West Seattle Baseball fun, registration for Summer Crush baseball and softball is closing soon, so sign up today!