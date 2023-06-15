YOUTH SPORTS: Players wanted for West Seattle Baseball’s Summer CRUSH

Both days this weekend, West Seattle Baseball invites you to come watch tournament action, free, at the Pee Wee fields in lower Riverview. And if you have a prospective player in the household – WS Baseball is accepting signups for its Summer CRUSH league through June 23rd. Here’s the invitation:

(West Seattle Baseball photo)

Summer CRUSH is West Seattle Baseball´s fun summer league that combines some of the organizational elements of the spring league with more of the fun, summery vibe from sandlot-style baseball with your friends. It is also an opportunity for players to take advantage of more reps, plus try new positions and new facets of the game in a fun, low-stress situation. There generally are no practices and the baseball feels more like sandlot games or scrimmages. Again our focus is on having fun and playing more baseball.

CRUSH is divided into three divisions, 8U, 10U, and 12U. 8U is scheduled to play Mondays and Wednesdays. 10U is scheduled to play Tuesdays and Thursdays. 12U schedule details are still being determined but most likely be twice a week on weeknights.

Team rosters are built with summer vacations in mind. Larger rosters can sometimes mean that the batting order gets long, more often, however, it prevents teams being too short-handed to realistically play when multiple players are out of town on family trips. Again, games are scheduled only for weeknights, leaving weekends completely free.

Registration fee for CRUSH is $125, cost includes a ballcap and team jersey for each player. The CRUSH season will begin the week of July 10 and run for 6 weeks ending on August 17.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming which appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being a fun and enjoyable program that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. To find more information about West Seattle Baseball, visit westseattlebaseball.com.