YOUTH SPORTS: Pathfinder K-8 team wins volleyball championship

Another local youth-sports team has a big achievement to celebrate – the Pathfinder K-8 volleyball team has won the district championship! Matthew Clark sent the photos and report:

(The outgoing 8th graders:. From L to R Standing: Aliza Stier, Dylan Clark, Sasha Lee, Jewel Li. L-R on the floor: Marley Grantor, Alana Patton, Stella Springwalter & Aiden Jucutan-Barbon)

The Pathfinder K-8 Varsity Volleyball team won the Seattle Public Schools K-8 Championships on Saturday, June 17. The Pathfinder team came into the playoffs winning all but one of their games. They beat Catharine Blaine K-8 in the Semi-Finals two sets to one Saturday morning. Pathfinder then went on to win against TOPS K8 (The Option Program at Seward) in two straight sets in the afternoon match. The playoff games were hosted at Louisa Bored STEM K-8. During regular season play, Pathfinder had their single loss to TOPS.

This championship win for Pathfinder marks only the third post-season championship win in the history of the school. They won the SPS K-8 Championships in Boys Varsity basketball in 2016. And in 2017, the Varsity Volleyball Team took home the trophy with Coach Coco Williams, the current Pathfinder Volleyball coach, on the varsity team her 8th grade year.

Congratulations to the whole team including the JV squad for a great season. Thank you to Coach Williams and Pathfinder Athletic Director Leanna Heritage for their strong mentorship and support of our athletes.