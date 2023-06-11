YOU CAN HELP: Community crowdfunding for two West Seattle neighbors

We’re not always able to post personal crowdfunding campaigns, but these two have just come in as a quiet weekend ebbs:

BOGIE’S BATTLE: Morgan, one of the organizers, sent this link. As it begins:

Our dear friend, Donald Bogie (the proverbial West Seattle Godfather and face of the Maha Lounge), needs our help. Recently, Bogie has suffered kidney failure as a result of symptomatic complications stemming from a bout of pneumonia. He has been receiving exceptional care at Swedish Medical Center and is currently undergoing dialysis treatment. Even in the best case scenario, Bogie has a long, difficult recovery ahead.

The GoFundMe page explains that a variety of ways to support him are in the planning stage. Donations are also being accepted at Maharaja.

‘TEAM C-DUBS’: That’s the team of supporters who are organizing assistance for 34-year-old West Seattleite Chelsea Weaver in her fight against aggressive breast cancer. Neighbor Cecily wrote:

I have been a West Seattle resident, in the Admiral District, since 1994. Many of us on my block know our neighbor, Chelsea. She has cancer and has managed to raise money through many that know her, here and worldwide. Medical bills and all needs never stop, when you go through cancer treatment. She continues to need help with funding.

Her GFM page story also explains that Chelsea is hoping to raise awareness – as she had no genetic risk for this, and is six years younger than the age at which routine screening starts – she just happened to discover a lump.