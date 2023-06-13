West Seattle, Washington

13 Tuesday

63℉

WHALES: Orcas, humpback in nearby waters

June 13, 2023 2:21 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

Two whale reports from Kersti Muul: First, southbound orcas off Bainbridge Island, visible from Alki, within this past hour; second, a humpback whale off Blake Island. Let us know if you see any of the above!

Share This

2 Replies to "WHALES: Orcas, humpback in nearby waters"

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.