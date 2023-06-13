WHALES: Orcas, humpback in nearby waters

Two whale reports from Kersti Muul: First, southbound orcas off Bainbridge Island, visible from Alki, within this past hour; second, a humpback whale off Blake Island. Let us know if you see any of the above!
West Seattle, Washington
13 Tuesday
Two whale reports from Kersti Muul: First, southbound orcas off Bainbridge Island, visible from Alki, within this past hour; second, a humpback whale off Blake Island. Let us know if you see any of the above!
Humpback is now heading. Toward tango buoy 2:33
Humpback is just SE of Blakely rock
| 2 COMMENTS