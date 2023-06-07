WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Summit Atlas closing Wednesday because of ‘possible school safety threat’

Summit Atlas, the charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights, will be closed today (Wednesday, June 7) because of what a message to families called a “possible school safety threat.” Parents forwarded us the message late Tuesday night:

We are reaching out to you to communicate about a safety concern that was brought to the attention of our Atlas leadership team. At Summit Atlas, we take every reported matter very seriously and act immediately. Your student’s safety and the safety of the entire Atlas community is our number one priority.

This evening, June 6, we learned of an anonymous threat of a possible school safety threat for the Atlas campus for June 7. Upon learning about this possible safety threat, we immediately called local law enforcement. We are now in ongoing conversation with the Seattle Police Department regarding the credibility of the threat we received, and the police are investigating this matter. While we continue to work with law enforcement, our school will be closed for the day tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Due to this closure, we will be rescheduling our 8th grade promotion ceremony and will share details as soon as possible. While we are looking forward to celebrating the successes and achievements of our students, we hold their safety and that of our staff, as our top priority.

Tomorrow you can expect more communication with updates and our plan to support students when we return to campus. Please reach out with any information you or your student may know to atlas@summitps.org.

In community,

The Summit Atlas Leadership Team