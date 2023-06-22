WEST SEATTLE SCENE: First neighborhood Pride Night Out parties

(WSB photos unless otherwise credited)

A block party in Gatewood tonight made history. We told you last month about Michael Mattinger‘s plan to launch Seattle Pride Night Out, a new way to celebrate Pride – neighborhood gatherings. Tonight Michael and husband Bradley and their kids hosted theirs:

As Michael told us last month, ““My husband and I had this idea as it’s personally important for us to show our kids that our streets, neighborhood and NEIGHBORS are a safe place amidst the LGBTQ+ challenges facing our nation these days.” The party had kids’ activities, food and drink, and drag performances – while we were there, West Seattle’s Dolly Madison held court:

They inspired other Pride Night Out parties, including this one at Dragonfly Pavilion in North Delridge:

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo!