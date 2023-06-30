WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: The list for the rest of the day

(Today’s sunrise – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Quieter Friday than usual, with holiday-weekend getaways beginning, but if you’re not leaving town, here’s the list!

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

FREE LUNCH: The Junction Church (4157 California SW) invites you to a free sit-down lunch, 11:30 am-12:30 pm.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, the outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Mia Day, Mirabai Kukathas, Brenna Bruce, live at The Skylark , doors at 7, music at 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

FIREWORKS SHOW DOWNTOWN: In case you hear fireworks in the distance – tonight there’s a show following the Mariners game.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!