WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman shot in apartment

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at an apartment in Highland Park. They were called just after 3:30 am for a report of a woman with gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and leg, in an apartment in the 8800 block of 9th SW. Officers’ early description of the shooter was “female, possibly known [to the victim]”; she reportedly entered the apartment and started shooting. We just checked with SPD; no arrest so far. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center. We’re following up with SFD on her condition – she was reported to be conscious.