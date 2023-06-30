WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two West Seattle 7-11 robberies, minutes apart

Two West Seattle 7-11 stores were robbed early this morning, five miles and 21 minutes apart, likely by the same people. 911 first got a call around 4:29 am from a witness who said that from outside the Harbor Avenue 7-11 (2429 Harbor SW), he believed he saw the clerk being robbed. Police got there and confirmed that’s what happened. The incident summary says the three robbers held up the clerk at gunpoint and got away with cash, cigarettes, and beer. They were described as Black, male, wearing black and red masks, black hoodies, and one in sweatpants bearing a Chicago Bulls logo; the clerk said they left in a white car. Then at 4:50 am a 911 call came in reporting a robbery at gunpoint at the Highland Park 7-11 (1600 SW Holden), and police say the description was pretty much the same – with an added detail on the car: Nissan 4-door. Cash and cigarettes were taken in this holdup. If you have any information, the SPD incident numbers are 23-182672 for the Harbor Avenue robbery, 23-182682 for the one at 16th/Holden.