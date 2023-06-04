WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tony’s Market burglarized; 9th & Hennepin van stolen

Two more small local businesses hit by crime:

TONY’S MARKET BURGLARIZED: We just heard from Tony’s Market proprietor Joey Genzale about this by phone. Overnight, someone broke into his business at 35th/Barton and got away with thousands of dollars in produce. Nothing else stolen, he told us – only the produce. The display boxes were left in disarray. He’s hoping somebody saw something – maybe a vehicle there late last night (he left around 9 pm) or early today? We’ll be following up on this tomorrow.

BUSINESS VAN STOLEN: This 1995 Ford Econoline van belonging to the proprietor of 9th & Hennepin Donuts was taken while he was at the commissary kitchen, a friend tells us on his behalf:

My friend Justin Newstrum is the owner of beloved 9th and Hennepin Donuts. His van, which is outfitted as a camper, was stolen while he was working at 5604 Delridge Way SW today. He’s currently making a police report.

Plate # is C14296S. (added) Police report # is 23-154959. Here’s an interior photo: