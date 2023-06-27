WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery

Thanks for the tips about a big police response around 8:30 pm at the Walgreens store in High Point. We were off-peninsula for tonight’s graduations so didn’t get there in time to talk with police, but according to archived audio, the store was robbed by a group described as teenagers in ski masks, at least one with a gun. They were reported to have gotten away with the register and “a lot of merchandise” including bottles of liquor. Given everything they got away with, police surmised they had a getaway vehicle somewhere nearby. If you have any information, the incident # is 23-180135.