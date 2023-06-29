WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Storage-facility burglaries; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

STORAGE FACILITY BURGLARIES: A victim told us about break-ins reported at Life Storage in the Luna Park area last week and an apparent arrest. For details, we’ve obtained the police-report narrative. The call started as an employee reporting last Thursday that someone – not a customer – had been sleeping overnight at the facility for two nights, during which four separate units had been broken into and “rummaged through,” though it wasn’t clear what if anything had been taken. Video showed that the suspect had been coming and going via a valid code, though whose code or how the suspect got it wasn’t clear. Evidence was found of cut locks, including one in the suspect’s backpack. The 52-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the King County Jail, and released one day later. He is not yet charged, but still could be at a later date.

ABANDONED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: A texter found this abandoned bicycle in Highland Park:

If it might be yours, let us know and we’ll connect you with the finder.