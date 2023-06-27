WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen car retrieved from Westcrest Park slope

Thanks for the tips. We’re just back from Westcrest Park, where tow crews pulled a stolen Hyundai Elantra up from the park’s northeast slope.

Police told us the car was reported by a passerby. That happened to be Chris, who sent us this photo:

Chris reported spotting the car before 6 am: “Didn’t see any occupants but found it running and lots of windows broken. Looks like it came down from the top and crashed through the fence (and was) resting in a thicket of blackberries.” Chris also noted evidence of “donuts” in the big field on the park’s north end (atop the reservoir) – walking from the west parking lot, we noticed that too – a lot of it:

If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-179485.