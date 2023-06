From Miranda:

Our 1991 Isuzu Trooper was stolen yesterday in front of our house on Webster Street in Gatewood. We reported it to the police yesterday (report # 23-178845). But I’m hoping to get the word out on WSB to help find it. It’s dark blue and has a roof rack with white PVC pipe on the bars. Also has a peace-sign sticker in the back window. License plate # 812YNI